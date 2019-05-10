Get ready for more clouds for your Friday with temps dipping just a bit in Phoenix. We will see a high temperature of around 85 degrees later this afternoon. That is well below average; we should be around 93 this time of year.
Look for plenty of clouds, but a dry day ahead in the Valley. Northern Arizona will see rain and some thunderstorms for the next few days.
Our best shot for rain looks like it will be on Mother's Day in Phoenix. Right now there is a 30% chance for some showers in the Phoenix area with temperatures staying in the mid-80s.
Later next we the temps get close to 100, so enjoy the cooler weather this weekend.
Happy Mother's Day!