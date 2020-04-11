An area of low pressure that's been wandering around the state of Arizona is finally tracing across the Arizona Mexico border today.
As it does, we'll see light showers off and on. There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the high country, as well as southern Maricopa and Pinal counties this afternoon.
Look for Valley highs on the cool side, topping off in the low 70s.
By tomorrow, mostly sunny skies return with highs rebounding to the upper 70s.
A cold front sagging south from the Great Basin Sunday night through Monday will help produce more showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Arizona.
Winds will be gusty ahead of the cold front on Sunday, with southwest gusts of 35 mph possible in northern Arizona, and 15 to 20 mph gusts in the Valley during the afternoon hours.
Shower chances for the Valley will be at about 20 percent Sunday evening through Monday. Highs Monday around the Valley will top out in the upper 70s.
Snow levels start at 8000 feet Sunday night then drop to 7000 feet Monday morning, with little accumulation expected above 7000 feet.
Next week, drying and warming will begin Tuesday, with highs in the low to upper 80s through next Friday.
The forecast high for Phoenix today is 71. Shower chances are at 30 percent.