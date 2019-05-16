A series of storm systems continues to bring unsettled weather to the state. And now we’re looking at a decent chance for showers in northern Arizona on Sunday and then again on Wednesday. Only slight chances for rain have materialized for the deserts as of this forecast and if we get any rain, it would be light.
Still, the storms will keep us unseasonably cool. Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s while Monday we’ll dip back down into the 70s. And then we’re looking at 80s the rest of next week. Remember, the average high right now is in the mid-90s so we’ve really got a cool streak going here.
If we keep this up, it will be interesting to see whether May 2019 turns out to be cooler than normal as a whole.