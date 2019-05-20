Another mild day is on tap for the great state of Arizona!
Temps in the valley will climb to around 82 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
The next storm will produce a slight chance for rain in the Valley on Wednesday and will keep temperatures on the cool side.
The best chance for rain will be in the mountains.
We will fall back to the 70's, which is 20 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
Then a gradual warming trend should take us into the mid-80s for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, which is well below average for this time of year.