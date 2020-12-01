Plan on a cool morning starting your Tuesday in the Valley. We will start out in the 40s in most locations around Phoenix.
Temps will climb to around 71 degrees later today with sunny and dry conditions.
The wind will pick up for Wednesday and Thursday in the state with breezy conditions in Phoenix.
A cold front will push into the northeastern part of the state by Thursday and beyond.
This will help highs dip into the 60s.
This cold front doesn't look to bring any rain to the state though.
The cool air will stick around for the weekend with highs hovering in the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.