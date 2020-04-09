Yesterday the storm system idling to the southwest of Arizona tossed some clouds, cooler temperatures and a few rain showers our way. The system is not moving much and the toughest part about predicting cut-off lows, as these storms are called, is figuring out when they’re going to catch the jet stream again and move eastward. Right now, that looks like Saturday morning and it looks like we’ll put a chance for showers in for that time period. But by Sunday, it should be sunny and nice.
From the National Weather Service discussion: “Not surprisingly, the latest models again have delayed the exit of the cut-off low, keeping the low across the region through at least the first half of Saturday. Despite its lengthy stay across the Southwestern U.S. the low has not weakened all that much and it should retain much of its strength through early Saturday. The track of the low should turn back toward the south-southwest tonight into Friday before shifting more toward the southeast during the latter half of Friday. This track should bring another round of steady showers across southeast California beginning late tonight into Friday morning with the activity slowly moving to the east-southeast through the day Friday. There should also be a chance for rain into south-central Arizona Friday evening into Friday night, but confidence in coverage is fairly low at this point.”
We’ll put the chances at morning showers on Saturday at 20%. And again next Monday, a 20% chance for showers. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s an by Sunday, we should be in the upper-80s.