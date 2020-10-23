Plan on a sunny day ahead in Phoenix with highs around 92 degrees.
We will stay dry for today. Saturday we add more clouds but still stay dry.
Sunday the wind will pick up and our rain chances increase.
Plan on gusty conditions in northern Arizona for the weekend.
We will see about a 20% shot for rain in the Valley Sunday.
Better chances for rain are in store for Monday, when they increase to around 40%.
We are also looking for some limited accumulating snow around 6000 feet Monday into Tuesday in the mountains. Plan on winter weather driving for the start of the week in the mountains.
Temps fall for the start of the week with highs going from mid 80s on Sunday to the low 70s by Monday.
Have a great day!