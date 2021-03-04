After a windy day Wednesday, that low that brought cooler temperatures to our state for Thursday.
We started out the day with a few clouds, and highs today were expected to be around 70 degrees. That's four degrees below average. Normally, we would be around 74 degrees this time of year.
Temperatures will start to warm up again Friday and through the weekend. Expect to see highs in the lower 80's through Monday.
Next week we will see another low pass on through our state and bring with it a few clouds and a chance for rain by Wednesday. Temperatures will drop as well, with highs back in the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.