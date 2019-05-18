Cooler than normal temperatures continue across Arizona for the next week as a series of low pressure systems track through the area.
For Sunday, windy conditions will develop statewide. Southwest gusts of 30 to 40 mph in the Valley may produce blowing dust. In the high country, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. A Wind Advisory has been issue for all day Sunday for the High country.
Chances for showers and storms also increase in the high country Sunday through Monday, with snow levels down to about 7000 ft. in northern Arizona. The Valley will see cloudy conditions, with storms expected to remain north and east of the area.
Temperatures take a tumble Monday as that system moves through, with Monday being the coolest day of the next seven.
The Valley looks to stay dry over the next seven days, with highs ranging between 5 and 20 degrees below normal.