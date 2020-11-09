We had a few stray light showers around the Valley on Monday and clouds are starting to clear out. No rain at Sky Harbor. It has been a while since we have had any rain around Phoenix. So far, it's been 81 days since our last measurable rainfall at the airport. The National Weather Service tweeted out that we have only had 13 days with measurable rain. What a dry year.
We did have some snow up in the high country. Most areas picked up around 2-4 inches of snow. The snow has ended in Flagstaff, but we are still seeing some snow showers around Show Low and Eastern Arizona.
So the big weather story will be our temperatures. It was a chilly start to our morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our high on Monday will be around the mid-60s, which is about 15 degrees below average.
The cool temperatures will stick around through Saturday. Then we will be back to our average of around 80 both Sunday and Monday.