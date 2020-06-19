Cool start to the weekend as temperatures stay just below normal on Saturday.
Saturday is the official start of Summer with the Summer Solstice happening at 2:43 pm Arizona time.
A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. As it does, we’re going to see a warming trend. We’re going to see a relatively quiet weather pattern all week with winds dropping Saturday afternoon.
Sunday we start to warm up with a high of 108 and we could see a 110 degrees or higher by Monday which makes it possible, depending on how the forecast trends, that we could see some heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
The chance for rain around the Valley is virtually non-existent for the next 7-10 days. However, toward the end of that run, we are seeing some hints that monsoon moisture might be headed into Arizona.