PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- May is one for the Valley record books with rain, below-normal temperatures and strong winds. All of it has led to a change in air quality.
“Air quality is impacted in a large way by any sort of weather," said Dr. Matt Pace, a meteorologist for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. "That doesn't allow for that pollution to build up so we actually decrease the particulate in the air, and that brings in good air quality."
When it comes to bad air quality, two things contribute to it in the Phoenix area.
"It's particulate matter, which is basically dust and smoke-- we call that pm-10 and pm-2.5," Pace said.
Environmental experts also look at ozone.
“A lot of cars produce pollution, and that interacts with that sunlight, and that results in ozone," Pace said.
Back-to-back storms sweeping through Arizona have resulted in below-normal ozone levels.
"This year, they have been a lot lower. We have only exceeded the federal standard twice, so far. this year. This time last year we had [exceeded the federal standard] 11 times," Pace said.
Bad air quality can greatly impact health in Arizona.
"[For] anyone with respiratory issues, it's going to make it harder to breathe and result in inflammation of the lungs, and [you] may feel in your eyes-- they may burn a little bit," Pace said.
But all good things must come to an end. Before we know it, our dry and hot weather will return. And our ozone levels will be back to unhealthy.
