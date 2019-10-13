Mostly clear skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons continue in the Valley through next week with very little fluctuation in temperatures.
Southwesterly flow will bring abundant sunshine to the state today. By Monday, a weak tropical disturbance to the south will bring the chance of a few sprinkles and some clouds to southern Arizona as well as the high country. The Valley should stay dry.
By midweek, high pressure will strengthen and afternoon temperatures will rise a few degrees above average.
Towards the end of the week and into next weekend, a series of troughs will help drop temperatures statewide and kick up winds in the high country.
For Phoenix today look for sunshine with a high of 91 and a low of 65. A sunny day is on tap for Monday with a high of 90 and a low of 67. Afternoon highs peak on Wednesday at 96, then bottom out on Saturday at 88 degrees.