Hotter than normal afternoons continue into the weekend across Arizona as high pressure remains in control of the Western US.
A weak disturbance tracking north of the state today and tomorrow will kick up winds in the mountains and drop temperatures a couple of degrees statewide,
but temperatures will remain five to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Early next week, another cold front will drop temperatures once more by Tuesday, before high pressure strengthens again and highs warm back up.
No rain is expected in Arizona over the next seven days.
In the mountains, look for highs ranging from the 80s to 90s with lows in the 40s to 60s.
For the Valley, highs will be around 105 today, down to 103 Saturday, 102 Sunday, 103 Monday, 99 Tuesday, then back to triple-digits for the remainder of next week.
Lows will dip to the 70s under generally clear skies.
The average or normal high for this time of year in Phoenix is 97.