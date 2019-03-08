A storm system passing mainly north of Arizona brought clouds and breezes to metro Phoenix on Friday morning. By the afternoon, there were clearing skies and cool temperatures, most locations running in the mid-60s.
The weekend is looking dry, but cool. Saturday expect a high in the upper-60s and Sunday we’ll should reach the low-70s.
However, a big weather pattern change is forecast for early next week. By Monday afternoon, we have a 30% chance for showers in the Valley. And right now, the chance of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday is running at 50% or higher for the Valley.
Next week will also be another very cool one, with highs only in the 60s.