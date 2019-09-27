The upper level low that brought a fair amount of rain to central Arizona is weakening and moving off to the northeast. Replacing it, a huge trough of low pressure centered over the Pacific Northwest. That system will continue to pump cool air into Arizona and will bring windy conditions to northern portions of the state this weekend. Also, we’ll see some isolated showers in northern Arizona, but it will stay dry in the deserts.
High temperatures around Phoenix on Saturday will peak in the low-90s but then drop into the upper-80s for Sunday thru Tuesday. We’ll warm up a little bit toward the end of next week and right now there’s a slight chance for showers next Friday. The chance is at 20% and likely will change.
So with no rain expected this weekend, it appears Monsoon 2019, which ends Monday, will have produced only .66” of rain at Sky Harbor Airport. That’s going to make it the 5th driest monsoon on record here.