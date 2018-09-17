The heat is coming to an end today. Today’s high -- 104--is 4 degrees above our average and just 2 degrees shy of the record.
Tomorrow expect some nice changes, cooler weather and a chance of rain.
A disturbance moves through our state starting tomorrow morning bringing with it some tropical moisture. This will cause some scattered thunderstorms and showers in central and southern Arizona tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be a muggy 93 degrees tomorrow here in Phoenix
A slight chance of rain will continue Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will stay below average. Over the weekend conditions dry out and we will warm back up to the triple digits.
Have a great night.
