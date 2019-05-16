Get ready for a very cool day ahead in Phoenix!
A few storms will pass to the north of Phoenix for the next few days keeping temps well below normal for this time of year.
We will see a breezy day for Friday, but the wind won't be as bad as it was on Thursday.
Plan on a dry weekend for the valley with a few showers clipping northern Arizona today.
We warm up a tad for the weekend with highs climbing to the mid 80's.
Monday temps will dive again, falling to the upper 70s.
It is possible we could break a record for the lowest high temp for that day.
The record low high for Monday is 84 degrees, we could break that with a forecasted high of only 78 degrees.
Have a great day!
Tuesday through Friday of next week, we’ll see temps in the 80s, but that’s below normal for this time of year.
No rain is in the forecast for the next week.