The rain and show continues to fall in Arizona for your Wednesday!

So far Flagstaff has seen almost 8 inches of snow. 

Valley rain amounts were meager with most places getting less than a tenth of an inch. 

Plan on continued snow along the Rim and in the White Mountains for Wednesday morning. 

I think the rain is pretty much done in Phoenix with cool conditions behind a cold front. 

Highs today in Phoenix will only get to the upper 50's ... a good ten degrees below normal for this time of the rain. 

Thursday is cool as well with highs only in the 50's! 

Have a great day! 

CBS 5 This Morning Meteorologist

