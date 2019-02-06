The rain and show continues to fall in Arizona for your Wednesday!
So far Flagstaff has seen almost 8 inches of snow.
Valley rain amounts were meager with most places getting less than a tenth of an inch.
Plan on continued snow along the Rim and in the White Mountains for Wednesday morning.
I think the rain is pretty much done in Phoenix with cool conditions behind a cold front.
Highs today in Phoenix will only get to the upper 50's ... a good ten degrees below normal for this time of the rain.
Thursday is cool as well with highs only in the 50's!
Have a great day!