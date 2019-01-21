A dry cold front pushing through Arizona has brought windy conditions to eastern portions of the state. We’ve see winds in excess of 50 miles an hour. Those winds will start to come down over night but Tuesday will be another rather breezy day statewide as we continue to be under the influence of that colder air pushing into Arizona.
Even though the front is pretty dry, there are still a couple of bands of rain and snow showers in eastern Arizona. That isolated precipitation could linger into the morning hours but we don’t expect much in the way of accumulations.
For later in the week, a ridge of high pressure will build into the west coast. That should allow temperatures to warm up into the 70s by the end of the week.