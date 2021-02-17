With the jet stream stuck over the top of Arizona, we continue with sub-average temperatures for at least one more day. Then on Friday, as the jet begins to lift away, we’ll see a decent warm-up as a warmer, more Pacific air mass begins to make its way in. We’re forecast low 70s for Friday and then upper-70s for both Saturday and Sunday around metro Phoenix.
The jet stream will get pushed out of the state by a rather weak high-pressure system, so temperatures won’t get super warm. No record-setting is in the forecast. Still, we’ve got 80 penciled in for Monday and 83 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. No rain is in the forecast for the state over the next seven days.
And it is likely that we’re setting up for an extended dry spell again. The longer-range maps are trending drier and warmer for Arizona. We would sure like to see a change in that because even with the couple of decent storms we’ve gotten this season, our snowpack is still not quite where we like to see it. The Tuesday snow in northeast Arizona on Reservation country was certainly a blessing as that area has been mired in one of the worst droughts in memory.
The wildfire season is also coming quickly, and any precipitation we can put down between now and then will be very helpful.