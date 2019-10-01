It's a beautiful morning as you step outside in the Valley of the Sun, we had a low of 65 degrees - coolest temperature since May 29th.
Plan on a dry day for your Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay below average thru Wednesday.
We will slowly warm up for the end of the week, with highs climbing to around 95 degrees by Friday. Our average high this time of year is 94 degrees.
Temperatures will start to warm up above average starting Sunday thru Tuesday of next week.
Have a great day!