All eyes continue to track the cut-off, low-pressure system sitting southwest of the Valley. It looks to be on the move Thursday and will bring rain chances in the early morning and the afternoon hours. Higher amounts should be expected south and east of Phoenix and over the higher terrain outside of our Valley. Friday looks to be another transition day between systems, and we should see sunshine and some clouds on and off with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.
The weekend looks to be cooler and wet, with another low system coming down from the north. The track and how far it shifts inland will determine our rain and snow amounts for Saturday and early Sunday. But our rain chance still remains high for at least measurable rain up to a quarter of an inch. Showers are likely for Saturday morning and again late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Early next week, with the jetstream now dipped this far south, a third system will definitely draw down more cold air, and our highs will drop to the low 60’s-upper 50’s. This one could be a good snowmaker for Northern and Eastern Arizona. Our chances of showers for each day will continue until the middle of the week. We need it!