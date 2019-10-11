Freeze Warnings are in effect of northern Arizona until 8 a.m. in the wake of a cold front that swept through Arizona yesterday.
High country temps are bottoming out in the 20s. Valley morning temperatures in the upper 50s will warm to near 90 degrees today under sunny skies.
Gusty winds in northern and western Arizona should ease up through the day today.
Westerly flow will keep a dry air mass in place through early next week with clear skies and seasonably warm afternoons.
Some tropical moisture may produce isolated showers in Eastern Arizona next Wednesday.
For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and a high of 89 with a low of 65 tonight. Sunshine returns this weekend will highs around 90 and lows in the low to mid 60s.