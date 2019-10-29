A mild day ahead for the Valley as we await our next cold front arriving tonight.
Valley winds stay light today but winds start to pick up in the high country, where low relative humidity is also expected. These conditions are prompting a Red Flag Warning for most of Northern AZ from noon until 6pm today, meaning dangerous fire conditions. Winds could gust to 55 mph.
Sunny and 75 degrees in the Valley today, after a chilly start in the 40s. Tomorrow morning will be even cooler, with Thursday morning being our coolest morning this week when lows drop to the 30s in many parts of the Valley. Highs drop to the 60s in the Valley tomorrow thanks to tonight’s cold front. Overnight lows get down to the teens the next few mornings in the high country, with wind chill factors that will make it feel much colder.
No rain is expected from this system, or during the next 7 days. Mid 70s return for Halloween with mid 80s and sunshine on tap for the weekend.