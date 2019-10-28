A cold front tracking through Arizona is going to bring the coldest temperatures so far this season.
Some rain and snow showers are falling across northeast Arizona this morning, with one to two inches of snow accumulation possible through midday Monday across the mountains of northern Apache County. The rest of the state should stay dry today with generally sunny skies.
Afternoon highs will be close to 15 degrees lower this afternoon than yesterday afternoon. In Phoenix, under sunny skies we'll see a high of 74 with a low tonight of 48.
A second storm will usher in a reinforcing shot of cold air Tuesday through Wednesday. Behind this system, temperatures will drop even more. By Wednesday, the forecast high for Phoenix is only 70 degrees with a low of 44 degrees by early Thursday morning.
Winds will kick up Tuesday in northern Arizona ahead of this second storm. Behind the system, dangerously cold temperatures are expected, with Thursday morning lows in northern Arizona bottoming out in single-digits and teens.
By this weekend, high pressure starts to build back into the region, allowing temperatures to warm up to near average levels again. The Valley will see highs back in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days.