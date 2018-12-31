A strong cold front moving through Arizona is bringing significant snow and some rain to the state. The heaviest snow so far has been in northern Arizona at Prescott, Sedona and areas south of Flagstaff. In the Valley, scattered showers are expected into the early evening hours with a chance for a few snow flurries in the extreme north Valley in the mountains. No major accumulation of rain or snow is expected around metro Phoenix. However, we’ll probably wake up to some snow covered mountains around the outskirts of the Valley on New Year’s Day.
The rain will end by 10 pm tonight, so although it will be cold, it won’t be raining at midnight when the New Year rings in. Temperatures then will be in the upper-30s to low-40s and because the humidity will be high, it will really feel cold. Bundle up.
Sunny and cool weather is expected the rest of this week. The next chance for rain will be next Sunday.