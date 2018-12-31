Happy New Year! A strong cold front moving through Arizona brought significant snow and some rain to the state. The heaviest snow so far has been in northern Arizona at Prescott, Sedona and areas south of Flagstaff.
In the Valley, we start the morning with partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog. We also have a slight chance of shower.
But when the sun comes out, we will mostly see sunny skies in the afternoon. There's a chance of snow for areas above 2500 feet. Highs will be from 47 to 51 degrees.
There will be northwest winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Tonight, the skies will be clear and the temperatures will be colder with lows of 26 to 32 degrees with northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Sunny and cool weather is expected the rest of this week. The next chance for rain will be on Monday.