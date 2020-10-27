Get ready for a chilly morning stepping out the door in Phoenix, with temps in the 40's and 50's.
Later today we will see another cool day with highs in the upper 60's and dry conditions.
High pressure starts to rebuild into the region for the rest of the week, starting a warming trend.
By Friday our highs will climb to around 87 degrees.
The weekend looks to be on the warm side too, with highs for Halloween will be right around 88 degrees.
Trick-or-treating temps will be in the mid 80s Saturday night.
Have a great day!