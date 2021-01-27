It's an especially cold morning with Valley temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for outlying communities including Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Cave Creek. and Carefree. Don’t forget to bring in your pets, cover your plants and exposed pipes if you live in those areas.
Sunshine, light winds and dry weather are on tap for today with a high of 61. Dry but cloudy tomorrow can be expected tomorrow with another storm moving in with snow and rain chances on Friday.
Snow levels should be near 4,500 feet with 3 to 6 inches of snow likely Friday above 6,000 feet. The storm clears out by early Saturday for a cool but dry weekend.