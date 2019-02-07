Cold start to your morning!
Temperatures are in the 30s this morning across the Valley as a cold airmass settles in behind our latest blast of winter.
A freeze warning is in effect until 9am for parts of Pinal County and communities south of the Valley including Casa Grande, Florence and Coolidge.
Dry air, clear skies and light winds will bring a cold start and a chilly day ahead. We will see another cool afternoon in Phoenix with highs in the upper 50's. That's more than 10 degrees below normal.
Temperatures slowly warm up over the next few days, with highs tomorrow and this weekend in the mid to upper 60s.
Plan on a pleasant weekend is ahead! Temps will be in the mid 60's with partly cloudy skies in the valley.