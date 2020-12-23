Weather will be cool and pleasant around the Phoenix area with temperatures hanging around the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Partly sunny and a bit breezy today in the Valley with a high of 67 degrees. Windy and cold in the high country today as a dry cold front moves through Arizona this morning. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour.  A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the Colorado River Valley, and blowing dust is also possible across the state today. 

Lighter winds are expected tomorrow but a look for a very cold morning in the high country with lows in some spots dropping to the single digits.

Cloudy skies move in for Thursday and early Friday as a cutoff low pressure system moves through our region. Dry weather continues for the Valley but there's a slight chance of snow flurries Christmas morning in the mountains.

A stronger storm system moves into Arizona Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing Valley rain chances and mountain snow.

 

