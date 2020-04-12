It's going to be a gorgeous day in the Valley of the Sun, but storms are expected to fire off in the mountains.
A cold front tracking into northern Arizona from the Great Basin will bring rain chances to the high country starting early afternoon and continuing through tonight.
A secondary disturbance riding along the front will keep rain chances in the picture Monday, with the Valley at a 20 percent chance for showers that day.
There's also a potential for thunderstorms in the mountains both Sunday and Monday.
Snow levels start off at 8000 feet later today then drop to 6500 feet Monday morning.
Light snow accumulation is expected before snow levels rise again Monday afternoon.
Rainfall totals in the Valley will likely only be a few one-hundredths of an inch on Monday, and not everyone will get showers.
In the mountains, rainfall totals will range from a half inch to one inch.
This cold front should be out of Arizona by Monday night.
Until then, winds will be gusty. The Valley may see afternoon and evening gusts at 20 mph today and tomorrow from the west southwest.
The mountains will experience gusts of up to 30 mph.
By Tuesday, conditions dry out and a warming trend begins, with Valley highs around 80 degrees, then peaking to 87 degrees on Thursday.
We should remain in the 80s through at least Saturday.