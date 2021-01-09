It's going to be a seasonably cool and sunny weekend in the Valley with occasional breezy winds, as a dry cold front tracks through the state.
Metro Phoenix starts off with temps in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning, and a high of 68 for the afternoon.
Northerly breezes in the Valley will range in speeds from 10 to 15 mph.
In the mountains, winds will be stronger, coming out of the northwest at 20 to 35 mph.
On Sunday, breezes should ease up in the Valley, but they'll continue in the high country and shift out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.
We won't see really any clouds from this cold front, and the only precipitation in our state will be in the form of snow flurries Saturday across far northeastern Arizona.
Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees behind the front on Sunday, with Valley highs topping out in the mid 60s and lows dropping to the low to upper 30s.
Sunshine continues into next week, with no rain expected over the next seven days.
High pressure will build into Arizona from the Pacific starting Wednesday. This will produce a big warmup, and by Thursday, highs statewide will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
In Phoenix, we'll top out in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, around 70 Wednesday and the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.
Morning lows will range from the 30s to 40s, with the coldest morning expected Tuesday.
Air quality for Maricopa County is in the moderate category for fine particles and is expected to remain that way through the weekend, which means there is no burn ban currently in place.