Morning lows in the 30s and 40s will warm to about 70 degrees in the Valley today. That's about five degrees above normal for this time of year, but still cooler than yesterday's near-record high of 76 degrees!
A dry cold front sweeps through Arizona later today. Ahead of that front, look for winds to pick up across the state today, especially along and just south of the Mogollon Rim. Gusty southwest winds will peak there this afternoon. Winds should stay fairly light in the Valley.
Tomorrow, temperatures drop a bit behind the front, especially in the high country. In the Valley, we'll be back in the mid 60s, but look for a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop between today and tomorrow in the high country.
We'll stay dry for the rest of the week, including Christmas Day with temperatures in the 60s. There is a slight chance of rain early next week, along with chances for snow in the mountains of the state. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!