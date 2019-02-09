A pair of cold fronts this weekend will kick up winds, increase clouds and produce a few snow showers in the high country.
The first weak front moves through Arizona on Saturday. The most noticeable impacts to the valley will be cloudy skies and breezes this afternoon. In the high country, winds will be stronger, and in fact, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mogllon Rim, White Mountains and Little Colorado River Valley from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday for southwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. A few light snow showers may also fall across northwest Arizona.
The second front moves through the state Sunday night through Monday morning. This will bring a better chance at snow for the high country. Flagstaff may see one to two inches, with up to a half inch down to 4000 feet by Monday morning. Winds will also kick up again, ahead of the front. In the Valley, skies will be partly cloudy. No rain is expected. Temperatures will drop behind the front on Monday.
A stronger and wetter storm will impact Arizona Wednesday through Thursday. This may bring up to a half inch of rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, with snow levels down to 5500 feet.
For Phoenix Saturday, look for mostly cloudy skies, occasional breezes and a high of 64 with a low of 40. For Sunday, a partly cloudy day with a high of 65 and a low of 42. By Monday, sunshine returns with a high of 60 and a low of 37. Highs remain in the 60s next week with rain chances at 50 percent Wednesday evening and 40 percent on Thursday.