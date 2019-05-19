A cloudy and windy day for the Valley of the Sun as a low pressure system approaches from the west.
Winds in the Valley will peak this afternoon, with gusts of up to 30 mph possible. Blowing dust will be possible. Stronger winds are expected in the mountains north and east of the Valley, where Wind Advisories are in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m for southwest gusts of 40 to 55 mph.
Showers and storms are expected in the high country through Monday, with only a few sprinkles possible for the Valley. Lightning, brief heavy downpours and hail are all possible with storm development. Snow levels in the mountains will dip pretty low for late May, down to 6000 ft. along the Mogollon Rim. Snow levels will be higher in the White Mountains. The highest elevations may see accumulating snow through Monday afternoon.
This system will also usher in a cooler air mass, so daytime highs today will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal, then 20 to 25 degrees cooler than normal Monday.
Another low pressure system will impact Arizona Tuesday evening through Thursday with similar effects.
By this weekend, afternoon highs will finally rise to the low 90s in the Valley, but still remain several degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year.
For Phoenix today, mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 83 and a low of 59. For Monday, partly sunny and breezy with a high of 74 and a low of 56. The sunshine and highs in the 80s return Tuesday, before temperatures drop again to the 70s Wednesday.