Today will have breezy and cloudy conditions with a chilly high of just 64 in the Valley. A few sprinkles are possible tonight.
Our air quality in the Valley has the potential to be pretty bad the next few days with everyone firing up their wood-burning fireplaces and cloud cover and light winds. Try to avoid any outdoor fires. Both Thursday and Friday are No Burn Days in Maricopa County as a High Pollution Advisory will be in effect for the Phoenix metro area both days.
A few snow flurries are possible in the mountains tomorrow morning. We will start off mostly cloudy across the state on Christmas morning but skies clear for a sunny and warmer afternoon with a mild and slightly above-average high of 69 degrees tomorrow.
Quiet weather with more upper 60s are expected over the weekend but a significant winter storm brings colder temperatures, rain and snow chances to Arizona next Monday and Tuesday. Details will become more clear as the storm comes closer, but at this point it looks like several inches of snow are possible above 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts in the Valley will likely be near a tenth of an inch. The best chance of rain looks to be Monday overnight. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.