Well we didn't hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, but I don't know a ton of people who are mad about that!
Don't worry, there will be many more opportunities this summer!
Wednesday will bring plenty of high cloud cover for the state. Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 86 degrees. That's six degrees above normal for this time of year.
Plan on a pretty calm forecast stepping into your weekend with more sun by Thursday and Friday.
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80's for the rest of the week and into next week.
Have a great day!