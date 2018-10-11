Increasing clouds and scattered showers today across the Valley with light rainfall amounts expected. Another cool one with temperatures in the low 80s, our average is in the low 90's. Rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures continue through the weekend in into early next week.
RADAR: Check to see if rain will be in your area
Best chance of rain looks to be Saturday and Sunday. Tropical Storm Sergio will pass to the south of Arizona tomorrow and could lead to some rain across Southern Arizona, but only light rain is expected as far north as the Phoenix area.
High temps will remain below normal for the next seven days. After the moisture and clouds thin by next week, cool air will remain keeping Phoenix highs in the upper 70's, Fall has arrived!
Have a great day!
