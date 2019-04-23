Clouds are starting to thicken up as a low pressure system move into our state. It will bring us a chance of a light shower here in the valley, but most of them will stay in the mountains north and east of Phoenix.
High temps today will climb to the mid 80's, the average high this time of year is 87 degrees.
High pressure starts to build into the region for the middle and end of the week. By Friday we could hit 100 degrees! This would be our first triple digit reading of the year.
Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend and we will start out the work week in the 80's on Monday.