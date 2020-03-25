Not a bad Wednesday, high temperatures will be around the upper 70's. Our average high this time of year is 79.
Look for conditions to be a bit breezy today, with windier conditions and cooler conditions coming tomorrow and Friday. It will be cloudy the next few days, but rain chances are very slim for the Valley with higher elevations to our north and east likely to see some light rain. Snow levels will be near 6500 feet on Thursday and Friday, with light snow expected. Most high country spots can expect around an inch or less of snow.
Get ready for a nice weekend, with highs in the 70s. Temperatures are really warming up next week with highs in the 80s with upper 80s likely by Tuesday. We have not hit 90 yet this year.
So far this month we have had 13 days with below average temperatures.