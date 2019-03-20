The first day of spring is bringing us some clouds and breezy conditions today, as a storm system out west approaches. This system will bring us a slight chance of rain overnight here in the valley. There is a better chance of showers up in the high country. We could even see some light snow above 6,000 feet Thursday morning.
Temperatures will also cool down tomorrow and stay below average thru Saturday. Our average high this time of year is 78 degrees.
After the weekend we will see temperatures warm up quite a bit. We could see our first 90 degree temperatures next Tuesday!