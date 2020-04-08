A cooler day is ahead in Phoenix with highs topping out around 80 degrees. We should be around 83 this time of year.
A low west of us will bring us about 20 percent chance to see some rain today, but the bulk of the showers will be west of Phoenix. This low will also pick up the winds as well, we could see wind gusts up to 30 mph.
This slow moving low will bring a slight chance of light rain thru Friday. It will also cool things down, temps will be in the 70's thru Saturday.
Temps will slowly rebound for your weekend with highs on Saturday around 77. Good news for Easter Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine and temps in the lower 80's.