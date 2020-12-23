Another dry system passing to the north will cool us down tonight with many Valley cold spots near the freezing mark.
Christmas Eve looks nice and mild in the morning, with increasing clouds by Thursday afternoon with a high around 65. Christmas Day still looks perfect with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs approaching 70 degrees!
However, as in years past, our air quality has the potential to be bad with everyone firing up their wood-burning fireplaces and traveling. Try to avoid any outdoor fires and reduce your travel if you can. Also, never burn wrapping paper in your fireplace! The High Pollution Advisory will be in effect for the Phoenix metro Thursday and Friday.
Saturday and Sunday look pleasant and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60’s with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40’s with that cloud cover.
By the beginning of next week, look for chances of rain to appear in our forecast as a strong, low-pressure system comes out of the Gulf of Alaska and could bring the potential for Valley rain and snow for the Arizona High Country. The best chance of rain looks to be Monday overnight. We’ll be tracking it for you!