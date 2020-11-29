It's going to be another beautiful day across Arizona as high pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather pattern.
Look for sunny skies and light winds today, with Valley highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.
In the mountains, afternoon highs today will range from the 50s to the 60s.
By tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will help kick up easterly winds for the first half of the day, especially in the mountains.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday for the higher elevations north and east of the Valley in Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
Sustained winds out of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph are possible during this time.
Blowing dust is also a possibility across open desert land.
Metro Phoenix will experience breezes of up to 15 mph.
Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, another disturbance will kick up winds again, but conditions will likely remain dry.
Temperatures will drop a few degrees each day next week through Friday, with Valley highs topping out in the mid 70s Monday, the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
No rain is expected for the Valley over the next seven days.