Valley residents are waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning.
Tuesday's winter-like storm left behind snow on the ground in the high country and cooler air in the Valley. Look for a high of 77 degrees today in the Valley under sunny skies.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on tap for the rest of the workweek, but another weekend storm is likely. This one doesn't look to be as strong, wet or cold as the last few storms to move through Arizona.
At this point, temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s on Sunday. Rain chances are near 20 percent for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Most likely this looks like we'll see widespread showers that are very light. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.
