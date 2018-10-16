The high in Phoenix was only 69 degrees on Tuesday. That’s 20 degrees below normal. We're forecasting morning lows Wednesday to be in the low-50s. That would be the coolest temps of the fall season.
A slow moving low pressure system continued to bring widely scattered rain and snow showers to portions of Arizona. And additional, small amounts of additional snow is expected in the mountains. But the system itself is winding down and beginning to move out of the state. Around the Valley, we’ll see decreasing clouds overnight on Tuesday.
Forest Lakes was the biggest snow getter Tuesday morning with six inches reported. Pinetop and Heber got 4” and around Flagstaff, 2-4” of snow fell.
There was no rain at Sky Harbor Airport.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on tap for the rest of the week with highs reaching the mid-80s by the weekend.
