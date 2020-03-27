Another chilly and breezy day here in the valley Afternoon highs statewide will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal. So far this month we have had 17 days with below average temperatures!
The storm that cooled things down today, will also bring breezy conditions thru the early evening.
In the high country, snow showers will develop through the day. Snow levels will drop to about 4000 feet this afternoon as the area of low pressure and associated cold front pass through.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday, with Valley highs back to the 70s this weekend.
Another trough will pass through Sunday and Sunday night, only giving the mountains a slight chance of showers.
For next week, high pressure strengthening across the Desert Southwest and it will warm things up quite a bit. High temps will warm up to the mid 80s by Tuesday and potentially our first 90 either Wednesday or Thursday.