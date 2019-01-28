A nice start as we start another week in Arizona!

Plan on a sunny day with temps in the mid 70's in Phoenix. 

Tuesday will bring more clouds, but we will remain dry. 

A low pressure system will move out of the east Pacific by Thursday, ushering in more moisture into the state. 

This low will bring a chance for rain late Thursday into Friday morning. 

Right now our chances are about 30%, but that could change as we get closer to Thursday. 

Thursday is the first day of the Waste Management Open, so we will be watching this one closely! 

Have a great day! 

CBS 5 This Morning Meteorologist

