A nice start as we start another week in Arizona!
Plan on a sunny day with temps in the mid 70's in Phoenix.
Tuesday will bring more clouds, but we will remain dry.
A low pressure system will move out of the east Pacific by Thursday, ushering in more moisture into the state.
This low will bring a chance for rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
Right now our chances are about 30%, but that could change as we get closer to Thursday.
Thursday is the first day of the Waste Management Open, so we will be watching this one closely!
Have a great day!